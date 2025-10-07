In Search of Alternatives: Why Middle East Looking towards Belarus

"We understand perfectly well that Middle Eastern countries are currently seeking alternatives to Western corporations, banks and their markets. The markets of the EAEU and the Union State are large and promising, primarily because we have a strong raw material base and cutting-edge scientific and technological developments. This, of course, attracts countries like Oman. Therefore, the prospects are numerous. The areas outlined by the head of state are extremely important, but most importantly, such cooperation with Oman will be aimed at ensuring growth and the well-being of our citizens, because new investments and enterprises will always lead to the production of high-quality goods and services. All this will contribute to increased state budget revenues and GDP growth, which in turn will contribute to the state's ability to ensure higher real wages for our citizens."