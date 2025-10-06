From drones to loans - Senators approve six bills on October 7

Use of drones, regulation of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and loan provision. Senators approved six bills on October 7. These bills are based on civil interests and national security issues.

The Council of the Republic approved a bill on loan provision.

Belarus is proposing a ban on collateral for loans for a person's only residential property. This is envisaged in a bill approved by senators on October 7.

This innovation will protect the interests of Belarusians and prevent the loss of apartments, houses, or shares in them due to financial illiteracy.

Another amendment concerns a ban on concluding contracts in foreign currency. An exception is made for family relationships between the parties to the transaction.

Senators approved a bill regulating the actions of emergency response units.

Changes will also affect the activities of the Ministry of Emergency Situations units. They will be financed from the national budget. This will allow for more precise allocation of resources and resources during emergency response, equipment accounting, and financial incentives for personnel.

Belarus to tighten penalties for drone use

Key innovations include changes to criminal and administrative liability. For example, penalties for the use of civilian drones and model aircraft are being tightened.