Belarus Ready to Assist Cuba in Developing New, Modern Army
Belarus is ready to assist Cuba in developing a new, modern army. This was stated by the head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry at a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Cuban Armed Forces. Viktor Khrenin emphasized Minsk's readiness to expand military partnership with Havana and outlined promising areas for both countries. Among the areas of mutual interest are the Air Force and Air Defense, communications, military medicine, electronic warfare, and engineering support. Cuban Army General Roberto Legra Sotolongo, in turn, confirmed his interest in cooperation on these issues and noted the similarity of Havana and Minsk's positions on pressing international security issues.
Intensifying Military Cooperation between Belarus and Cuba
The meeting was preceded by talks with his Cuban counterpart, Chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian Army Pavel Muraveiko. Certain agreements were reached on developing cooperation. Tributes were also paid to those who died during the war. In their memory, flowers were laid at the monument in Victory Square.