Belarus Ready to Assist Cuba in Developing New, Modern Army

Belarus is ready to assist Cuba in developing a new, modern army. This was stated by the head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry at a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Cuban Armed Forces. Viktor Khrenin emphasized Minsk's readiness to expand military partnership with Havana and outlined promising areas for both countries. Among the areas of mutual interest are the Air Force and Air Defense, communications, military medicine, electronic warfare, and engineering support. Cuban Army General Roberto Legra Sotolongo, in turn, confirmed his interest in cooperation on these issues and noted the similarity of Havana and Minsk's positions on pressing international security issues.