Belarusian Energy and Economic Forum opens in Minsk on October 7

The Belarusian Energy and Economic Forum opened in Minsk on October 7. All industry organizations and leading manufacturers of equipment and technologies for the energy and related industries are represented.

Electricity demand in Belarus is growing every year.

Nuclear energy and everything related to it is the central theme and a major part of the exhibition. The economic impact of the construction of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is obvious. Electricity generation has exceeded 51 billion kWh, which has made it possible to replace the consumption of 14 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

Belarus will develop nuclear energy

There are also benefits for related industries, so we will develop nuclear energy. Two options are currently being considered: either a new NPP or a third power unit at the existing one. Incidentally, we are also developing non-energy projects with Rosatom, for example, in medicine. We're talking about the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Oncology and Medical Radiology.

Companies from Belarus, Russia, China, and Kazakhstan are attending the forum.

Augmented reality glasses are already part of the workflow at many companies. These can monitor energy facilities from a bird's-eye view.

An underwater drone for inspecting river and sea crossings of a gas pipeline was developed by our Chinese partners.

The energy forum brought together 200 companies. Each has its own cutting-edge solutions.

The number of electric cars is growing in Belarus. They will significantly expand commuter train routes. Over the past two years, the company has launched 300.