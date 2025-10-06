Vladimir Dzhabarov, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, stated that the supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine will not go unanswered, and the consequences could affect more than just Kiev, RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that he had almost made a decision regarding the supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, but wanted to understand how Kyiv intends to use them.

Trump has almost made a decision on the supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

The supply of Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv will lead to the destruction of the emerging positive trends in relations between Russia and the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.

"I think Mr. Trump understands the extent of the responsibility and the consequences this could entail. And, most likely, the Tomahawks won't reach Ukraine. It would be a real drag, pardon the word, a literary one. We'd have to argue, prove, demand some kind of guarantee. There won't be any guarantees," Dzhabarov said during a video conference between Moscow, Minsk, Astana, Yerevan, Tashkent, and Tbilisi, held at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Center.