Fico Calls on European Commission to Remove "Anti-Russian Glasses"

"You all know my opinion on RePowerEU, That's absolute nonsense. Both on gas and on oil, we're shooting ourselves in the knee. I'm ready to argue with the European Commission for days, constructively and positively convincing them that this is an absurd ideological move. Please, remove those anti-Russian glasses from the eyes of the European Commission. If you remove them, we will make decisions more rationally and normally," Fico said during a speech at an energy forum. A video of the Slovak prime minister's speech was published on his official Facebook page on October 7.