"Visits like these demonstrate that the terrible, terrifying, and sweeping-everything-in-its-path policy of Western Europe and the United States, known as sanctions pressure, isn't working. It hasn't worked for quite some time, and now, as has become clear, it's completely broken. The ties that have begun to develop between Belarus and Oman, among other things, are one brick in the wall that protects normal global relations—trade, economic, and financial—from these, I would say, piratical instruments that Western countries have used for so many years. Surprisingly, they now feel like a minority. And the further we go, the more they will feel like a minority. Because Belarus and Oman, Russia and Vietnam, Belarus and Laos, Russia—I don't know, you could name any of the vast number of countries that are located outside this very small territory of Western Europe. And these ties will work everywhere."