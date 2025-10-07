3.69 BYN
Pushing Too Far Euro Diplomat: Kaja Kallas again Faces Criticism from Colleagues
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Internal wars continue in the EU. Foreign Policy reports that Parliament is expressing dissatisfaction with the excessively forthright approach of EU diplomat Kaja Kallas. Brussels expected her to be more restrained and flexible.
Her tendency to speak without thinking has already led to a strained relationship with the Trump's administration and irritated India and China.
Previously, Politico also reported on dissatisfaction among EU elites over Kallas's overly categorical rhetoric toward Russia and her weak position on the situation in Gaza.