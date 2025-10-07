Pushing Too Far Euro Diplomat: Kaja Kallas again Faces Criticism from Colleagues

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/02ec46e3-ca7f-4f63-ae8e-1124d8d5fd6a/conversions/e7d12e42-b1ce-4785-be7c-9307d6015dd3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/02ec46e3-ca7f-4f63-ae8e-1124d8d5fd6a/conversions/e7d12e42-b1ce-4785-be7c-9307d6015dd3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/02ec46e3-ca7f-4f63-ae8e-1124d8d5fd6a/conversions/e7d12e42-b1ce-4785-be7c-9307d6015dd3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/02ec46e3-ca7f-4f63-ae8e-1124d8d5fd6a/conversions/e7d12e42-b1ce-4785-be7c-9307d6015dd3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Internal wars continue in the EU. Foreign Policy reports that Parliament is expressing dissatisfaction with the excessively forthright approach of EU diplomat Kaja Kallas. Brussels expected her to be more restrained and flexible.

Her tendency to speak without thinking has already led to a strained relationship with the Trump's administration and irritated India and China.