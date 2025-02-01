3.44 RUB
At US behest: Panama won't renew agreement with China
After a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino said that the government will not renew the memorandum of understanding with China on the "One Belt, One Road" initiative.
As the politician specified, US President Donald Trump does not want to maintain the status quo regarding the Panama Canal given Beijing's increased influence in the region.
At the same time, the Panamanian president told reporters that Rubio "did not make any real threats - to return the canal or use force." However, the head of the State Department promised to take the necessary measures to protect the US rights.