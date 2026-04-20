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European Commission Plans to Adopt 20th Sanctions Package without Ban on Russian Oil Transportation

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The European Commission has removed the ban on the transportation of Russian oil from the 20th sanctions package and proposed that EU countries urgently adopt a scaled-down package, TASS reports, citing a diplomatic source in Brussels.

"The European Commission has submitted a proposal to the ambassadors of 27 EU countries to adopt the 20th sanctions package against Russia, excluding from it a complete ban on the transportation of Russian oil (by European carriers) and the provision of services related to these shipments, including insurance," the diplomat said.

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