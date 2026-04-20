European Commission Plans to Adopt 20th Sanctions Package without Ban on Russian Oil Transportation

The European Commission has removed the ban on the transportation of Russian oil from the 20th sanctions package and proposed that EU countries urgently adopt a scaled-down package, TASS reports, citing a diplomatic source in Brussels.

"The European Commission has submitted a proposal to the ambassadors of 27 EU countries to adopt the 20th sanctions package against Russia, excluding from it a complete ban on the transportation of Russian oil (by European carriers) and the provision of services related to these shipments, including insurance," the diplomat said.