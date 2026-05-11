Expert: Social stratification is increasing in Lithuania due to the transition to a "war economy"

"When the transition to a war economy logic occurs, Lithuania's elite will earn more and live even better than they did before. But the bulk of the people will become poorer. A very large gap emerges between classes, between rich and poor. The rich get even richer, the poor get even poorer. And, of course, when energy prices soar, it becomes very difficult for people to survive. People are already counting their money when they have to pay for heating in the winter and wondering what they can afford to buy when they go to the store to stock up on groceries. And this hole, unfortunately, is only getting wider," said Edikas Jagelavičius, chairman of the international public association "International Neighborhood Forum."