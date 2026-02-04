"In the media today, you can find the position that if Ukraine agrees to cede the entire territory of the Donetsk People's Republic to the Russian Federation, the conflict will end the next day. This is called the spirit of Anchorage: supposedly, the Russian and the US presidents agreed on this issue during their direct negotiations in Alaska. But, as realists, we must understand that all the other, even more fundamental Russian-Ukrainian contradictions will not cease to exist. So, okay, tomorrow the Ukrainian armed forces withdraw from Donbas. So what? After some time, a revanchist regime will come to power in Kiev, which will make the return of these territories by military means its political goal. And the war in Donbas will begin again. For a long-term and, as we call it, sustainable peace to come, it is necessary to eliminate the very root cause of the conflict. This root cause is the voluntary and simultaneously externally dictated transformation of Ukraine into "anti-Russia" and "anti-Belarus" - an instrument with which the West is waging war on us. And until Ukraine likes to remain this instrument, nothing will change."