Hungary Presses EU to Suspend Ban on Russian Oil, Following U.S.

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Hungary is demanding that the European Union, following the U.S., suspend its ban on Russian oil supplies. The country's Foreign Minister also stated the need to lift energy sanctions against Russia.

Péter Szijjártó noted that the U.S. government announced on March 13 that sanctions would be suspended. This would allow Russian oil to enter global markets by sea.