News media: United States resumed shipments of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine
The United States paused but has already resumed shipments of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine. TASS reports, citing Reuters.
Citing four sources, the agency specified that these shipments were resumed last weekend.According to information received by Reuters, the current US government, led by President Donald Trump, initially considered the possibility to stop all military aid to Kiev.
In the publication they say, BELTA writes, that there are disputes inside the administration over the extent to which the US should continue to aid Ukraine with weapons from US stocks.