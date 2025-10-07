"What we're witnessing today at the level of the European Union and some individual EU states represents a crisis of the current government and the nowadays direction of the European Union's development. It's actually a death sentence and a statement of a medical fact: this patient, the current Western elites, is living out their final years, or even months. The complete bankruptcy of the Russophobic and Belarusophobic policies, the foolish refusal of readily available energy resources from Russia amid a confrontation with Moscow that they themselves initiated, the incompetent migration policy, the unlimited attraction of gratuitous aid to Ukraine at a time when national budgets are short 6-7% of annual GDP—all of this constitutes the suicidal policies of the European Union, France, Germany, and a number of other countries. Citizens see this and understand where the current elites are leading them to. But for now, the opposition lacks the political resources to force people like Ursula von der Leyen or Macron to resign."