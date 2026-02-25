Putin: Russia and Belarus prepared to do everything necessary to ensure military security

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f2fd49bc-f091-4ab9-ba77-988fae607390/conversions/a766a82a-2d1b-4738-b31f-d0603a7b9d24-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f2fd49bc-f091-4ab9-ba77-988fae607390/conversions/a766a82a-2d1b-4738-b31f-d0603a7b9d24-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f2fd49bc-f091-4ab9-ba77-988fae607390/conversions/a766a82a-2d1b-4738-b31f-d0603a7b9d24-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f2fd49bc-f091-4ab9-ba77-988fae607390/conversions/a766a82a-2d1b-4738-b31f-d0603a7b9d24-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Russia and Belarus are prepared to do everything necessary to ensure military security with all available forces and means. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this on February 26 at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, BelTA reports.

The Russian leader recalled the previously concluded Treaty on Security Guarantees within the Union State, which entered into force in 2025. This document, he stated, is aimed at protecting the sovereignty, independence, and constitutional order of Russia and Belarus, as well as the integrity and inviolability of the territories and external borders of the two countries and the Union State.