Countries that supply weapons to Ukraine are responsible for the events in Starobelsk. This was stated by Russia's Permanent Representative to Ukraine, Vasily Nebenzya, at an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council. The diplomat explained that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are using cruise missiles and long-range rocket artillery from Western countries to attack civilians, thereby engaging in acts of terrorism.

The meeting was urgently convened at Moscow's initiative following the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attack on a dormitory in Starobelsk, which killed six people, injured 39, and left 15 missing.

Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN:

"According to international humanitarian law, this constitutes a war crime. The strike could not have been accidental: three waves of drones struck the same location. The UAV's hit on the college could not have been the result of air defense or electronic warfare, as Kyiv immediately began to claim. No one in the building was or could have been involved in hostilities, and there are no military facilities near the educational institution."

Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

The Russian diplomat accused Western countries of hypocrisy and double standards in their coverage of the deaths of children and civilians in the Ukrainian conflict. He noted that European representatives, speaking at the meeting, did not even mention Starobelsk. The Permanent Representative added that if Russia had not launched the Joint Military Operation, "similar tragedies would be happening every day," and called on international organizations, national governments, and the global community to provide an honest assessment of what happened.