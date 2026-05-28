Lukashenko Meets with Vice President of Cuba ahead of EAEU Summit in Astana

"Dear friend, we are well aware of the situation around our friendly country. But you should know that you have many friends in the world, including Belarus," the Belarusian leader addressed the Cuban Vice President. "Today, we are ready to do everything we can for Cuba and within the current circumstances. We will strictly implement what we have agreed upon (specific contracts, not memoranda of intent, have already been signed). If you have any additional proposals, we are ready to immediately consider them and respond in accordance with the current situation and the feasibilities we can realize. We will discuss all these issues during our meeting."