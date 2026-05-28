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Lukashenko Meets with Vice President of Cuba ahead of EAEU Summit in Astana
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with Vice President of the Republic of Cuba Salvador Valdés Mesa In Astana ahead of the opening of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana, BelTA reports.
"Dear friend, we are well aware of the situation around our friendly country. But you should know that you have many friends in the world, including Belarus," the Belarusian leader addressed the Cuban Vice President. "Today, we are ready to do everything we can for Cuba and within the current circumstances. We will strictly implement what we have agreed upon (specific contracts, not memoranda of intent, have already been signed). If you have any additional proposals, we are ready to immediately consider them and respond in accordance with the current situation and the feasibilities we can realize. We will discuss all these issues during our meeting."
In turn, Salvador Valdés Mesa conveyed greetings to Alexander Lukashenko from Army General Raúl Castro and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.
"Don't forget to convey to them our best wishes and - courage," the Belarusian leader noted.
By decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Cuba has had observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union since January 2021. On the eve of his meeting with the President of Belarus, the Cuban Vice President, along with the heads of foreign delegations, participated in the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum.