Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan call on Armenia to hold referendum on EU accession

The leaders of Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan called for a referendum in Armenia on the country's accession to the European Union or continued membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). This was stated in a joint statement by the leaders published on the Kremlin website, according to BELTA.

"We share the position on the need to hold a national referendum in the Republic of Armenia as soon as possible on joining the European Union or remaining within the Eurasian Economic Union," the joint statement by the leaders of the four countries reads.

It also notes that a report on the possible consequences of suspending the EAEU Treaty with respect to Armenia will be presented at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in December 2026.