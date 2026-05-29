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Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan call on Armenia to hold referendum on EU accession
The leaders of Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan called for a referendum in Armenia on the country's accession to the European Union or continued membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). This was stated in a joint statement by the leaders published on the Kremlin website, according to BELTA.
"We share the position on the need to hold a national referendum in the Republic of Armenia as soon as possible on joining the European Union or remaining within the Eurasian Economic Union," the joint statement by the leaders of the four countries reads.
It also notes that a report on the possible consequences of suspending the EAEU Treaty with respect to Armenia will be presented at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in December 2026.
"It was decided that the members of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council from the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Russian Federation will report at the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in December 2026 on the possible consequences of suspending the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union with respect to the Republic of Armenia," the text states.