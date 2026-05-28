Lithuania Commissions another Military Facility worth €1 Million

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense reported the readiness of another military facility. Construction of an anti-tank weapons firing range has been completed at the Rudninkai military training ground. A certificate of completion has been signed for the work, which cost over €1 million.

According to the Baltic republic's Minister of Defense, conditions have been created for training Lithuanian troops, as well as a German brigade and allied soldiers. The firing range consists of two firing positions, an observation tower, and a protective embankment. There is also a shelter for the unit and a parking lot.