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Lithuania Commissions another Military Facility worth €1 Million
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense reported the readiness of another military facility. Construction of an anti-tank weapons firing range has been completed at the Rudninkai military training ground. A certificate of completion has been signed for the work, which cost over €1 million.
According to the Baltic republic's Minister of Defense, conditions have been created for training Lithuanian troops, as well as a German brigade and allied soldiers. The firing range consists of two firing positions, an observation tower, and a protective embankment. There is also a shelter for the unit and a parking lot.