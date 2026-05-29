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Lukashenko calls on Macron to be a "driver" in advancing peaceful dialogue
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called on French President Emmanuel Macron to be a "driver" in advancing peaceful dialogue and invited him to visit Minsk. The Belarusian head of state made this statement in Astana, responding to a question about the details of the conversation between the presidents of Belarus and France on May 24, BelTA reports.
According to Alexander Lukashenko, the Ukrainian issue was also discussed with the French President. "We ended up with Ukraine and the consequences if we and the Russians continue to attack Ukraine from the north. You understand, he says, that we will be forced to respond? I say: "You don't need to respond, but strive for peace." - And we are striving. I say: "If you were striving for peace, then you would have been at the 'gathering' in Yerevan (in May of this year at the summit of the European Political Community - BelTA)... Well, maybe you don't really want to go to Moscow - you would have come to Minsk, and Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin - BelTA) and I would have met you in Minsk." Well, just like that, jokingly. He says: "I don't rule out this meeting." I say: "Then you need to call Putin. "Come, sit down, and have a man-to-man talk," the head of state shared details of the conversation.
In response to a corresponding proposal, Emmanuel Macron replied that the European Union needed to be consulted.
The Belarusian President, meanwhile, emphasized in the conversation that the current French President should be the driving force behind the process: "I say, 'Wait, you're an old man, you've been in power for so many years!' And who's there? Merz is a very young politician. Starmer is also very young. Who's going to talk? They're all young. In Italy, there's a woman prime minister. What, do you want to assign these responsibilities to a woman? You're an old man, get moving. You're, one might say, the main player and driving force in Europe today. You've been to Armenia, so now you need to come talk to us in Moscow or Minsk. And resolve this issue through conversation."