Lukashenko calls on Macron to be a "driver" in advancing peaceful dialogue

According to Alexander Lukashenko, the Ukrainian issue was also discussed with the French President. "We ended up with Ukraine and the consequences if we and the Russians continue to attack Ukraine from the north. You understand, he says, that we will be forced to respond? I say: "You don't need to respond, but strive for peace." - And we are striving. I say: "If you were striving for peace, then you would have been at the 'gathering' in Yerevan (in May of this year at the summit of the European Political Community - BelTA)... Well, maybe you don't really want to go to Moscow - you would have come to Minsk, and Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin - BelTA) and I would have met you in Minsk." Well, just like that, jokingly. He says: "I don't rule out this meeting." I say: "Then you need to call Putin. "Come, sit down, and have a man-to-man talk," the head of state shared details of the conversation.