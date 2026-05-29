Lukashenko: Macron's trusted representative to arrive in Minsk in the coming days

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced the imminent arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron's trusted representative in Minsk. The two heads of state agreed to this during a telephone conversation on May 24, the Belarusian leader said, according to BelTA.

Alexander Lukashenko spoke about his French counterpart's request: "I said, 'Listen, we're talking—we're practically in open communication. What can we discuss? After Yerevan, you didn't come to Moscow, and you didn't come to Minsk.' What should we talk about?" He says to me, "Mr. President, can you receive my authorized representative and talk to him, and have him come and explain all this to me?"

The President agreed to this request: "I say, 'Please, if you're afraid to fly to Minsk, send your authorized representative.'"