US Military Spending on Iran Exceeded $95.2 Billion

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According to the Iran War Cost Tracker, US military expenditures on Iran have exceeded $95.2 billion, TASS reports.

The real-time tracking is based on a Pentagon briefing to Congress on March 10, which stated that Washington spent $11.3 billion in the first six days of hostilities in the Middle East and planned to spend an additional $1 billion each subsequent day of the conflict.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking Israel.