3.87 BYN
2.76 BYN
3.20 BYN
US Military Spending on Iran Exceeded $95.2 Billion
According to the Iran War Cost Tracker, US military expenditures on Iran have exceeded $95.2 billion, TASS reports.
The real-time tracking is based on a Pentagon briefing to Congress on March 10, which stated that Washington spent $11.3 billion in the first six days of hostilities in the Middle East and planned to spend an additional $1 billion each subsequent day of the conflict.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking Israel.
US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also struck. Iranian authorities also decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships linked to the United States, Israel, and countries that supported aggression against the Islamic Republic.