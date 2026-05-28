3.87 BYN
2.76 BYN
3.20 BYN
Lukashenko to Macron: All European security issues should be resolved in Europe
During a telephone conversation on May 24, Belarusian and French Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Emmanuel Macron agreed that European security issues should be resolved in Europe. The Belarusian leader made this statement in Astana, BelTA infoirmed.
The President said that the matter of security in Europe was also discussed during his conversation with his French counterpart.
"We agreed that all issues of European security and Europe should be resolved in Europe. It's not Donald Trump who should be tugging at our heads and pushing us toward peace or anything else. We must resolve these issues. Because we live here. Incidentally, Donald Trump has said this more than once: the war in Ukraine is a European issue. He's right. And we must move in this direction and resolve these issues, not wait for someone, like dead kittens, to take us, sit us down at a table somewhere, and force us to resolve these problems," Alexander Lukashenko stated.
Photo: BelTA