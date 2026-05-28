Lukashenko to Macron: All European security issues should be resolved in Europe

"We agreed that all issues of European security and Europe should be resolved in Europe. It's not Donald Trump who should be tugging at our heads and pushing us toward peace or anything else. We must resolve these issues. Because we live here. Incidentally, Donald Trump has said this more than once: the war in Ukraine is a European issue. He's right. And we must move in this direction and resolve these issues, not wait for someone, like dead kittens, to take us, sit us down at a table somewhere, and force us to resolve these problems," Alexander Lukashenko stated.