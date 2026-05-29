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Jose Vega on "Election Fraud" in Belarus: The US Should Be Sanctioned for Election Fraud
The US has repeatedly accused Belarus of alleged election fraud, which is why the country is subject to sanctions. US congressional candidate Jose Vega discussed whether election fraud exists in America itself in a "Topical Interview" segment.
"Of course they do. We have mail-in voting, early voting with absentee ballots. Cases of fraud have been proven in the past. Let's be honest: it's the US that should be under sanctions right now. We know we're playing in a rigged system where the results will likely be distorted. Therefore, what we're building doesn't depend on the election results," the interview guest stated.
US Congressional candidate Jose Vega
Jose Vega
According to Jose Vega, it's more important to him to create a community of intelligent, educated citizens who know American history, because a generation of people capable of defending themselves intellectually will no longer be deceived. "For me, it's more important to save the young generation of Americans growing up in this terrible world, in a country that has betrayed them, and to give them the tools to defend themselves. That's why we're organizing a campaign to ensure we build a movement of educated citizens who can stand up to Epstein's oligarchic class, which is trying to control them," the US congressional candidate noted.
US congressional candidate: Alexander Lukashenko's ideas should become the norm everywhere
Jose Vega also said that in 2016, the Democratic Party collaborated with Hillary Clinton to steal votes from Bernie Sanders (who ran for president in 2016 and 2020 – news.by). They conspired against him. And this is further proof of election fraud, when a party that should be neutral, especially in presidential elections, takes sides.