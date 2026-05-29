The US has repeatedly accused Belarus of alleged election fraud, which is why the country is subject to sanctions. US congressional candidate Jose Vega discussed whether election fraud exists in America itself in a "Topical Interview" segment.

"Of course they do. We have mail-in voting, early voting with absentee ballots. Cases of fraud have been proven in the past. Let's be honest: it's the US that should be under sanctions right now. We know we're playing in a rigged system where the results will likely be distorted. Therefore, what we're building doesn't depend on the election results," the interview guest stated.

US Congressional candidate Jose Vega

Jose Vega

According to Jose Vega, it's more important to him to create a community of intelligent, educated citizens who know American history, because a generation of people capable of defending themselves intellectually will no longer be deceived. "For me, it's more important to save the young generation of Americans growing up in this terrible world, in a country that has betrayed them, and to give them the tools to defend themselves. That's why we're organizing a campaign to ensure we build a movement of educated citizens who can stand up to Epstein's oligarchic class, which is trying to control them," the US congressional candidate noted.

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