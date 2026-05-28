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EAEU Heads of State Support Joint Statement on Responsible AI Development
Text by:Editorial office news.by
At the summit in Astana, the heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) endorsed a joint statement on the responsible development of artificial intelligence (AI) within the EAEU, BelTA reports.
The document aims to enhance the global competitiveness of national economies, accelerate the digitalization of key industries, and ensure the ethical and safe development of artificial intelligence.