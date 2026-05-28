Fico to Join Brest Commemorations for 85th Anniversary of Nazi Germany’s Assault on the Soviet Union

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has indicated that he may take part in commemorative events in Brest on June 22, 2026, dedicated to the 85th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s invasion of the Soviet Union, Belarusian state news agency BelTA reports.

This potential visit forms part of an active schedule of World War II-related commemorations for the Slovak leader. On May 9, Fico attended Victory Day celebrations in Moscow marking the 81st anniversary of the end of the war in Europe.

He is scheduled to travel to Normandy on June 6 for events commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day and the opening of the Second Front. On September 1, he plans to visit Poland — the country where the Third Reich’s invasion in 1939 ignited the deadliest conflict in human history.