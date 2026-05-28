The United States is rapidly losing its main energy shield due to the White House's short-sighted foreign policy in the Middle East.

According to CNN, the Trump administration is urgently depleting the country's strategic petroleum reserve at a rate exceeding all historical highs. Storage levels have already approached the critical levels seen in the early 1980s, when the American economy consumed much less energy.

Against this backdrop, the United States is experiencing unbridled price increases, forcing ordinary citizens to rapidly lose their savings. According to the latest data from the US Commerce Department, the Federal Reserve's key inflation index jumped to a three-year high of 3.8% in annual terms in April 2026.