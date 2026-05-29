Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has spoken about Belarus's desire to resume potash exports via Lithuania. He made the relevant statements, according to BelTA.

The President said that this topic, among others, was raised during his telephone conversation on May 24 with French President Emmanuel Macron.

At the end of the conversation, Alexander Lukashenko shared details. The French President asked: "What can I, and what can we in the European Union, do to normalize relations with Belarus?"

"I said, 'Listen, this is more than anyone knows.' 'Well, potash fertilizers...' (Macron's words - BelTA). He mentioned something else," the head of state recounted the details of the conversation. "I said, 'Oh, God bless you! Potash prices have skyrocketed today – mineral fertilizers. All the volumes are contracted, and if we were to supply someone, we wouldn't have a single ton of mineral fertilizers (available - BelTA). Not just potash. Phosphorus, nitrogen – they're all already under contract and at a good price.'"

In response to journalists' questions, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus has already reoriented fertilizer supplies and is generally not experiencing any problems in this regard. "So for us, potash... Well, it's at the instigation of our 'quiet ones' – those fugitives. They keep telling them, 'Here, it's potassium, and that's it!'" "The President noted.