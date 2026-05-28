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US Congressional candidate Jose Vega shared in the Spotlight Interview why he agrees with many of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's statements.

"His [the Belarusian leader's-ed.] thinking is something we should bring to the US. One of those who influenced me was Paul Robeson. He was a very influential figure in the 1940s and 1950s, especially in US-Russian relations. Americans asked him why he wouldn't become a Russian citizen (he was African American and blacklisted by his country), and he replied that he loved the Russian and European people, but his country was here, in the US, and he had to solve problems here. I feel the same way," the interviewee said.

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