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US Congressional Candidate: Alexander Lukashenko's Ideas Must Become Norm Everywhere
US Congressional candidate Jose Vega shared in the Spotlight Interview why he agrees with many of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's statements.
"His [the Belarusian leader's-ed.] thinking is something we should bring to the US. One of those who influenced me was Paul Robeson. He was a very influential figure in the 1940s and 1950s, especially in US-Russian relations. Americans asked him why he wouldn't become a Russian citizen (he was African American and blacklisted by his country), and he replied that he loved the Russian and European people, but his country was here, in the US, and he had to solve problems here. I feel the same way," the interviewee said.
The US Congressional candidate recalled that the Declaration of Independence, a document truly belonging to all humanity, enshrines the ideas of the equality of all people, that they are endowed by the Creator with inalienable rights – life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. These ideas are universal and truly originate in America. "These principles must dominate our thinking. And the ideas of the President of Belarus must become the norm everywhere. This is precisely what I am fighting for in the United States; I want all of this to become common sense," Jose Vega emphasized.