President of Belarus: EEC Needs Vigorous Work with Asian and African Countries

Belarus expects the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) to work vigorously with countries in Asia and Africa. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana, BelTA reported.

"Unlike the West, which is constantly trying to isolate others, creating sanctions, and drawing dividing lines, we understand that the Union's production and resource potential cannot be realized in isolation from the global economy," Lukashenko stated. "We expect the Eurasian Economic Commission to work vigorously with countries in Asia and Africa to make trade deals."