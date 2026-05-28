German Chancellor Calls for Buildup of NATO Forces on Eastern flank

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the downing of a drone in Romania supposedly proves the need to strengthen NATO's presence on the eastern flank, TASS reports.

"The incident once again demonstrates that we need a strong NATO presence on the eastern flank. We are ready to defend the alliance's territory," Merz wrote on X.

Earlier, the Romanian Ministry of Defense reported that a drone crashed on the roof of an apartment building in the city of Galați. Bucharest blamed Russia for the incident. The country's Foreign Ministry stated that it had summoned the Russian ambassador to inform him of the measures that would be taken at the diplomatic level.