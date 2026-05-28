3.87 BYN
2.76 BYN
3.20 BYN
Eurasian Economic Union's Common Electricity Market Planned to Launch in January 2027
The EAEU countries plan to launch a common electricity market in January 2027. From that point on, free bilateral agreements will be implemented through authorized organizations, Belarusian Ministry of Energy informs.
The decision on the latest adjustment to the action plan for the formation of a single Eurasian electricity market, prepared and submitted for consideration by the heads of state, is aimed at ensuring that the market operates as efficiently as possible for each party.
The decision also sets a second deadline: January 1, 2029. By this date, the launch of a market mechanism for electricity trading, such as day-ahead trading, is planned.
All the interactions necessary for this format require significant technical preparatory work, as well as the development of a specific regulatory framework in each country and the preparation of its constituent facilities for this market, the Ministry of Energy clarified.