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Zelensky openly complained about his European partners: Kiev is indignant that the EU prohibits Ukraine from developing its own ballistic weapons.

"The reasons are business and competition," asserts the leader of the Kyiv regime. He also clarified that he is currently actively promoting the idea of developing ballistic and anti-ballistic systems within his own country.