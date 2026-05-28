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Zelensky Announces EU's Ban on Kyiv's Development of Ballistic Weapons

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Zelensky openly complained about his European partners: Kiev is indignant that the EU prohibits Ukraine from developing its own ballistic weapons.

"The reasons are business and competition," asserts the leader of the Kyiv regime. He also clarified that he is currently actively promoting the idea of developing ballistic and anti-ballistic systems within his own country.

Media reports indicate that Ukraine's production of an aerial bomb with universal guidance and correction modules could allow Kyiv to circumvent formal restrictions imposed by its Western partners on the selection of targets for strikes on Russian territory.

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