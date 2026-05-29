Lukashenko Lifts Curtain on Candid Call with Macron: “You’re Europe’s Elder — Time to Drive Peace”

In Astana on Friday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko offered a colourful and unusually detailed account of his telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, describing it as a lengthy, friendly and remarkably frank exchange.

The call took place on May 24 at France’s initiative. It quickly became the subject of intense media speculation, including claims that Macron had rung to warn Belarus against entering the war. Lukashenko brushed such interpretations aside.

“There was talk about that, but no one is going to lecture me,” he said. “Macron knows me well enough to understand that warnings are pointless. Before I do anything I think a thousand times over — and I consider the consequences, unlike some others.”

He portrayed the conversation as warm and constructive, even though it lasted a full hour and forty minutes.

“We remembered our previous talks and so on,” he added. “But no one was pressuring or forcing me — absolutely not.”

On the subject of war and peace, Macron raised intelligence suggesting Belarus might be preparing to join the conflict. Lukashenko said he interrupted immediately:

“God be with you! I have no plans to enter any war. Why on earth would I?”

Macron then referred to the recent joint Belarusian-Russian nuclear forces exercise.

“You conducted nuclear drills with Vladimir Vladimirovich — you’re practically starting a nuclear war. Do you want to use nuclear weapons?” Lukashenko quoted him as asking.

The Belarusian leader’s reply was unequivocal:

“God be with you! I have said publicly — only if there is aggression against Belarus. That’s all.”

The discussion then turned to Ukraine and the potential consequences if Belarusian and Russian forces were to strike from the north. According to Lukashenko, Macron warned that Europe would be forced to respond.

Lukashenko countered: “You don’t need to respond — you need to strive for peace.”

He went on to tease the French president gently.

“If you really wanted peace, after your trip to the gathering in Yerevan you could have come to Minsk instead of Moscow. Vladimir Vladimirovich and I would have met you there.” Lukashenko said Macron did not rule out such a meeting.

Lukashenko urged Macron to seize the moment.

“Wait a second — you’re the aksakal here, you’ve been in power for so many years! Who else is there? Merz is a very young politician, Starmer is young too. In Italy there’s a woman prime minister. Do you want to put all this on her shoulders? You’re the main actor in Europe right now, the engine. You went to Armenia — now come to us. Let’s talk seriously in Minsk or Moscow.”

The two leaders also found common ground on a broader principle: European security must be decided in Europe.

“We agreed that all questions of European security should be resolved here in Europe,” Lukashenko said. “Donald Trump has said more than once that the war in Ukraine is Europe’s problem — and he is right. We should move in this direction and not wait for someone to drag us to the table like dead kittens and force us to solve our own problems.”

At Macron’s request, Lukashenko agreed to receive a trusted French envoy in Minsk “literally in the next few days — Monday or Tuesday.”

He declined to name the individual but said the person was fully briefed and that the conversation would be serious and detailed.

Finally, Macron asked what France and the European Union could do to normalize relations with Belarus, mentioning potash fertilisers among other possibilities.

Lukashenko’s response was blunt: the issue is no longer relevant.

“All volumes are already contracted at good prices. We don’t have a single free tonne — not just of potash, but of phosphorus and nitrogen fertilisers either.”

Belarus has fully reoriented its markets, he explained, and now ships through Russian ports.

While loading via neighbouring Lithuania would be more convenient and profitable, Minsk has adapted without difficulty.

“So the whole story about potash is just something our fugitive opposition keeps feeding them,” Lukashenko added with a smile.