U.S. Military Budget Could Reach $1.5 Trillion in 2027

On April 3, the White House will release its draft U.S. budget for next year. The government plans to spend $1.5 trillion on military needs—a 65% increase over last year. Half of this amount will go toward the development and procurement of new weapons.

This increase in military spending can only be explained by one thing: the current Gulf War. It has already significantly depleted the Pentagon's arsenals. In the face of the conflict, the Pentagon is short of air defense missiles, drones of all calibers, and much more.