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The reason for the ban on social media for teenagers in Lithuania: the Baltic republic's intelligence services accuse Belarus and Russia of attempting to recruit local schoolchildren and psychologically influence them through social media and online games.

It is claimed that Minsk and Moscow are using this unconventional method to cultivate loyalty to their policies among Lithuanian youth.