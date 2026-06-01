New Products, Talks, and Forums: What BELAGRO-2026 to Surprise Guests and Partners

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/26fce17f-67b1-4f84-bc95-2980c55ef923/conversions/a711b525-e76a-4cc1-b269-e096b18e1597-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/26fce17f-67b1-4f84-bc95-2980c55ef923/conversions/a711b525-e76a-4cc1-b269-e096b18e1597-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/26fce17f-67b1-4f84-bc95-2980c55ef923/conversions/a711b525-e76a-4cc1-b269-e096b18e1597-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/26fce17f-67b1-4f84-bc95-2980c55ef923/conversions/a711b525-e76a-4cc1-b269-e096b18e1597-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The BELAGRO-2026 exhibition is preparing to welcome guests for the 36th time. All agricultural machinery is already on display. Year after year, the forum grows in scale and the number of participants increases.

Fact This year, more than 570 companies from 12 countries will present their achievements.

The exhibition starts promptly at 12:00, but the entire exhibit space is already full. Employees are standing near their equipment to showcase their products, as their colleagues operating in the Belarusian market and, of course, international partners will also come to see them.

BELAGRO is an opportunity to see, demonstrate, and tell about them, and perhaps even sign a contract. Belarus presents its machinery to many countries around the world, and it produces good results.

The forum's program is packed, traditionally featuring both indoor and outdoor pavilions. The indoor area features Belarusian meat and dairy products, food products—everything you can taste. The outdoor area is dedicated to machinery. Each company, of course, brought its own innovations and developments.

For example, the Minsk Tractor Works will present its largest tractor to date, the BELARUS 5425, which was recently presented to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Four models are currently undergoing field testing, and afterward, they will be sent to agricultural enterprises.

Bobruiskagromash will present a large grain loader-transporter. This is certainly important for the enterprise, and it's only a small part of what can be seen at BELAGRO.

Of course, there will be discussions among professionals, as colleagues in the industry meet to discuss new products and innovations, what's being implemented, and the direction of agriculture and the agro-industrial complex. It's not for nothing that they say such exhibitions are legal industrial espionage: you can spy on what your colleagues are doing.

The outdoor exhibition showcases not only equipment but also Belarusian fisheries. Our vegetables and fruits are also on display—everything grown in Belarus is available for purchase.

The BELAGRO exhibition will also be of interest to amateurs, not industry professionals: many come with their families to see the chickens, geese, ducks, cows, and horses, which are also on display.

BELAGRO is more than just an exhibition and display; it also features a comprehensive business program, as the exhibition itself is only part of the Belarusian Agro-Industrial Week. The first events in the business program have already begun, for example, negotiations with a delegation from Zimbabwe. Belarus is actively involved in this market, supplying its tractor equipment and technologies, and thanks to this, harvests in Zimbabwe have significantly increased. Cooperation continues, with new supplies and contracts being discussed.

Among the key events on the first day of the exhibition: the AgroSCO forum, which began in 2025, will be held. In 2026, the focus will be on the digitalization of agriculture, its sustainable development, and, of course, logistics, as the cost of goods is enormous, and transportation costs are the primary expenses. It is certainly important to create comfortable and convenient logistics routes for producers.

The forum itself starts at approximately 3:00 PM, and numerous delegations will be present: countries from Africa, Asia, Georgia, and Oman, with a large delegation from Kazakhstan also attending. The 2nd Agricultural Forum of Belarus and Kazakhstan will also be held during these days; the first was held in Astana in the fall of 2025.