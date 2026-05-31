US Strikes on Drug Traffickers Kill 200 People

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The US Navy is escalating its attacks on small vessels in both the Caribbean and Pacific Oceans, The New York Times reports. According to the newspaper, at least 200 people have died in such attacks.

The Pentagon claims that all the destroyed boats were used to smuggle drugs. Journalists doubt this; Venezuelan and Colombian authorities have repeatedly reported the deaths of peaceful fishermen. The US military generally does not seize motorboats, but relies on intelligence and the behavior of the crews.