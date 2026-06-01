Equipment, Food, and Medicine: Belarus and Georgia Plan to Expand Trade

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Food, medicine, and equipment – Belarus and Georgia have outlined new steps to strengthen their trade and economic partnership. The government discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Food supplies have tripled. Amid robust trade growth, the two sides are discussing the further development of their relationship in detail. To that end, a Georgian delegation has arrived in Minsk: one of the key highlights of the visit will be the BELAGRO international exhibition, where guests will be able to experience firsthand the full potential of the Belarusian agricultural sector.

Belarus offers a wide range of modern equipment and is ready to actively develop a wide range of mutually beneficial cooperation opportunities.

Yuri Shuleiko, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

"A number of topics of interest to the Georgian side are being discussed. Our country's positions (agricultural machinery, food, industrial goods) are of interest to Georgia because a number of economic issues do not overlap, which provides grounds for negotiations. Trade turnover with Georgia has almost doubled between this year and last year, indicating that business and the economy are finding their feet, and these trends will continue. Today, we need systemic approaches that will ensure bilateral economic relations."

David Songulashvili, Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia:

"Trade is one of the priority areas of cooperation. We are ready to discuss ways to more actively support trade between the two countries. Imports and exports from Georgia have great potential that can be used to support each other. Such cooperation will strengthen relations between the countries and make them even stronger."