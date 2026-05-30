"Food Security at High Level": FAO Head Praises Belarus' Achievements

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Belarus is a model for food security, said Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, BelTA reports.

According to the FAO Director-General, one of the goals of his visit to Belarus is to study how food security is ensured. "It is at a high level here, which can be used as an example," Qu Dongyu stated.

"Belarus provides food not only itself, but also supplies to other countries, and particularly provides assistance to the countries in Africa and Asia," he added.

Qu Dongyu particularly emphasized that in Belarus, unlike in many Western countries, the government's words are matched by its actions. "Words don't follow through [in Belarus – Ed.]. Western politicians just talk the talk, but they usually don't follow through," the organization's leader noted.

Belarus has been a full member of the FAO since 2005. The country participates in the development and decision-making process on international issues in the agricultural and food sectors, and exchanges information with member countries on measures taken and progress achieved in improving nutrition and living standards, as well as improving the efficiency of agricultural production and distribution.