Magic on Stage: Belarus and UNICEF Gift Fairytale to Kids on International Children’s Day

Minsk, 1 June 2026 — Belarus marked International Children’s Day, the brightest and most heart-warming holiday of the year, with nationwide festivities that reached more than 1.5 million children — every fifth citizen of the country. One of the most memorable events unfolded at the Yanka Kupala National Academic Theatre, where the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, in partnership with UNICEF, hosted a special charity performance of the enchanting play The Story of the Chocolate Tree.

The theatre filled with young guests from socio-pedagogical centres in Minsk, Molodechno and Vileyka, alongside children of foreign diplomats and staff of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry — all united by the simple magic of childhood.

Natalia Ryzhenkova, wife of Belarus’s Foreign Minister, spoke warmly of the country’s deep commitment to its youngest citizens:

“Our state protects children and provides them with truly substantial support. Every Belarusian child — whether born in the capital or in a small agro-town — receives full and equal care. The boys and girls growing up today are our country’s future, and both the state and their parents are doing everything possible to give them the very best.”

UN Resident Coordinator in Belarus Rasul Bagirov reflected on the deeper meaning of the day:

“When you are still a child, you simply live in the moment and enjoy it without always understanding what is happening around you. Only later in life do you begin to realise why things were done and feel gratitude. But today it is pure, simple children’s joy — the joy of being able to experience something wonderful.”

Rustam Khaydarov, UNICEF Representative in Belarus, explained why the theatre was chosen as the perfect setting:

“Theatre is a place where children can feel real magic, believe in their dreams, and step into the roles of their future heroes. For UNICEF it is vitally important that every child has this opportunity. That is why, on this special day — International Children’s Day — we decided to celebrate it in the theatre, and in the Belarusian language, because we are in Belarus. It is part of the local culture, and we believe it allows everyone to immerse themselves more deeply in the performance.”