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Belarusian Gymnasts Won Four Medals at European Championships in Varna
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Belarusian team won four medals at the 2026 Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships in Varna, Bulgaria. On the final day of competition, the Belarusian gymnasts excelled in the group exercises, winning silver in the five balls event.
Team leader Alina Harnasko also won silver in the hoop event. Earlier, in the junior competition, Kira Babkevich won the European Championship in the ball event.
For the first time in four years, the Belarusians competed at such a major event wearing national symbols—the anthem and flag.