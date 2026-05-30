Belarusian Gymnasts Won Four Medals at European Championships in Varna

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b2a36631-15c9-4898-a542-def112071487/conversions/8d61b544-0bbd-4b23-bbf1-930e03346000-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b2a36631-15c9-4898-a542-def112071487/conversions/8d61b544-0bbd-4b23-bbf1-930e03346000-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b2a36631-15c9-4898-a542-def112071487/conversions/8d61b544-0bbd-4b23-bbf1-930e03346000-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b2a36631-15c9-4898-a542-def112071487/conversions/8d61b544-0bbd-4b23-bbf1-930e03346000-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Belarusian team won four medals at the 2026 Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships in Varna, Bulgaria. On the final day of competition, the Belarusian gymnasts excelled in the group exercises, winning silver in the five balls event.

Team leader Alina Harnasko also won silver in the hoop event. Earlier, in the junior competition, Kira Babkevich won the European Championship in the ball event.