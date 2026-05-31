Lukashenko Sets Target for Trade with Primorsky Krai to Reach $100 Million

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced this at a meeting with Oleg Kozhemyako, Governor of Russia's Primorsky Krai, according to BelTA.

"It's a pleasure to meet with friends and discuss the problems we may face. I just reviewed our trade volumes and trends again. Despite the fact that you are located on the very edge of our country – from Brest to Vladivostok – the trend is still good. By 2026, we should definitely exceed the $100 million mark in trade turnover," the President said.

Alexander Lukashenko invited Oleg Kozhemyako to take advantage of his stay in Belarus to further explore the country's capabilities. "We are opening the Belagro exhibition here. Take a look. There might be something of interest to you. We have absolute trust," he said.

The head of state noted that Belarus has opened a multi-brand center in Primorsky Krai, where stores selling Belarusian products are in demand in the region.