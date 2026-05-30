Lukashenko: Attempts to Isolate Belarus from Global Fertilizer Market Counterproductive

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Attempts to isolate Belarus from the global mineral fertilizer market are counterproductive. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), BelTA reports.

Speaking on a pressing issue, Alexander Lukashenko noted not only the long-standing global food shortage, but also the current shortage of mineral fertilizers. "Due to the fact that geopolitical processes have taken a negative turn, we are now experiencing [globally – Ed.] a shortage of mineral fertilizers, which naturally contribute to increased yields of certain crops, especially wheat and corn. And because of this, the food problem is becoming more acute," the President said.

"You should know that we are ready to contribute to providing global consumers with mineral fertilizers. Moreover, approximately 20% of all mineral fertilizers produced globally are produced in Belarus. Therefore, any sanctions or attempts to isolate Belarus from the global mineral fertilizer market are counterproductive and have a very negative impact on the planet's food supply," the Belarusian leader stated. "We are ready to cooperate more broadly with you to provide the global community with mineral fertilizers, the agricultural sector, and to increase global food security."

"You know our capabilities. Tell us what we, Belarusians, must do to improve the food supply situation for the population of our planet," Alexander Lukashenko concluded.

Belarus has been a full member of the FAO since 2005. The country participates in the development and decision-making process on international issues in the agricultural and food sectors, and exchanges information with member countries on measures taken and progress achieved in improving nutrition and living standards, as well as improving the efficiency of agricultural production and distribution.