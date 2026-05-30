"Crucial Role in the World": Lukashenko Speaks about Belarus's Role in Food Security

"There is much to discuss today. And it is no coincidence that you have come to Belarus. This is because our country plays a vital role in providing food for our planet," the head of state said. "You are well aware of our capabilities and policies in food production, technology, and providing for people on our planet. We have a highly developed agricultural sector, producing the full range of necessary agricultural machinery for cultivating various crops," Alexander Lukashenko noted. "Most importantly, we are currently cooperating with countries that require agricultural technology. We not only sell food there, but we do everything we can to ensure that these countries and their citizens have the opportunity to produce agricultural products at home. We train people both there and in Belarus, and have achieved much in food production and providing for citizens, for example, in Africa."