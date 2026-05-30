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"Crucial Role in the World": Lukashenko Speaks about Belarus's Role in Food Security
Belarus plays a vital role in global food security, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized during a meeting with Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), BelTA reports.
"There is much to discuss today. And it is no coincidence that you have come to Belarus. This is because our country plays a vital role in providing food for our planet," the head of state said. "You are well aware of our capabilities and policies in food production, technology, and providing for people on our planet. We have a highly developed agricultural sector, producing the full range of necessary agricultural machinery for cultivating various crops," Alexander Lukashenko noted. "Most importantly, we are currently cooperating with countries that require agricultural technology. We not only sell food there, but we do everything we can to ensure that these countries and their citizens have the opportunity to produce agricultural products at home. We train people both there and in Belarus, and have achieved much in food production and providing for citizens, for example, in Africa."
Belarus has been a full member of the FAO since 2005. The country participates in the development and decision-making process on international issues in the agricultural and food sectors, and exchanges information with member countries on measures taken and progress achieved in improving nutrition and living standards, as well as improving the efficiency of agricultural production and distribution.
Since Belarus's accession to the FAO, bilateral technical cooperation projects totaling approximately $2 million have been implemented in the country, as well as a number of regional projects. Four FAO projects totaling $470,000 are currently being implemented. Potential project funding for Belarus is envisaged for up to $1 million through 2030.