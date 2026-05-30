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Official Kyiv is threatening Belarus, specifically about a decision to conduct operations on Belarusian territory as preventative measures. Kyiv is, in effect, openly threatening security issues.

Is there a desire here to mitigate the internal problems of the Ukrainian state? Valentin Semenyako, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, answered in a Spotlight Interview.

"Today, the policy of the Belarusian state is fundamentally different from the methods and techniques used by the Ukrainian state. The leadership of the neighboring country is creating provocations, making shocking statements in order to direct the information wave from one pole to another. In the grand scheme of things, such problematic matters occurring within the Ukrainian elite could bring down this leadership in an instant. So far, only military action has prevented this from happening because of specific laws. That's the first point. And, of course, there is a desire to distract," the interviewee opined.

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The second reason Ukraine is issuing threats is a desire to present the unreal as fact. It's worth noting that Belarus has never been a party to the Ukrainian conflict, although from the very first days of the Second World War, the republic has been labeled an aggressor. Yes, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly stated that Belarus will not allow Russian allies to be stabbed in the back, but the Belarusian military is not participating in the fighting in Ukraine, unlike, for example, Western countries. "Here, I also see an interesting detail: the West is using the conflict to test its weapons and armed forces, and openly states this, while not only the leader but the entire Ukrainian people are being held hostage. These statements and threats are nothing more than PR and provocation, because today neither the Russians nor the Ukrainians are interested in extending the front line. It's already stretched," the MP emphasized.

Valentin Semenyako believes there is no underlying motive behind the threats. There's simply a desire to show off their acting skills, distract people from their internal problems, and appear pseudo-aware of their supposed plans of this nature. But there's nothing more to it.