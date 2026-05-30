Macron announces detention of tanker Tagor, en route from Russia, in the Atlantic

Macron announced the detention of the tanker Tagor, en route from Russia, in the Atlantic.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the French Navy, with the support of the United Kingdom and other allies, detained a tanker in the Atlantic Ocean that was en route from Russia and was subject to sanctions, TASS reports.

"Yesterday morning, the French Navy detained another oil tanker, the Tagor, en route from Russia and subject to international sanctions. This operation was carried out in the Atlantic Ocean, on the high seas, with the support of a number of partners, including the United Kingdom, in strict compliance with maritime law," the French leader wrote in an email.

According to the monitoring resource VesselFinder, the oil tanker Tagor flies the flag of Madagascar. Its last port call was in Murmansk in early May, according to the service's website.

Previous Vessel Seizure

On March 20, the French Navy conducted an operation in the western Mediterranean against the oil tanker Deyna, sailing under the Mozambican flag and en route from Murmansk. French President Emmanuel Macron claimed that the tanker belonged to Russia's so-called shadow fleet. On April 16, according to the press service of the Maritime Prefecture of the Mediterranean, French authorities lifted the seizure of the tanker Deyna after a fine was paid.