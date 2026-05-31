Tourism, Science, Manufacturing: Algeria Identifies Growth Areas for Cooperation with Belarus

Are Belarus and Algeria consistently building cooperation, and the political dialogue between the countries is becoming increasingly intense. Ibrahim Bougali, Chairman of the National People's Assembly of the Algerian Parliament, discussed the areas in which Algeria sees the most prospects for cooperation with Minsk in the Actual Interview.

Ibrahim Bougali's visit to Minsk on May 26, 2026, is evidence of the dynamic development of relations between Belarus and Algeria. The biggest boost came with the visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Algeria in December 2025. As the interview guest noted, this gives hope for elevating relations to a higher level, including in political, economic, and scientific areas.

Ibrahim Bougali:

"During the meeting, I noted the Belarusian President's interest and willingness to strengthen relations between the two countries. Algeria is primarily interested in manufacturing, so we hope to accelerate projects. For example, expanding cooperation in tourism, science, and business is promising. Politically, we strive to build strong, stable relations. And all this leads to strengthening relations between our two friendly countries."