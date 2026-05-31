Lukashenko to UN Food Chief: Belarus Is a Cornerstone of Global Food Security

Minsk, 1 June 2026 — Belarus plays one of the most important roles in the world in ensuring food security for humanity, President Alexander Lukashenko declared during a meeting with Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

“There is much to discuss today — and the very fact that you have come to Belarus is no coincidence,” the President told his guest. “Our country plays a vital role in providing food for the people of our planet.”

Lukashenko highlighted Belarus’s highly developed agriculture and its full range of domestically produced agricultural machinery for every major crop. Beyond exporting food, Minsk actively shares advanced technologies and know-how with nations that need them most — especially in Africa — training specialists both on-site and in Belarus to help them build their own sustainable agricultural systems.

Turning to the pressing global challenges, the Belarusian leader noted the growing shortages not only of food but, crucially, of mineral fertilisers essential for boosting crop yields.

“Due to unfavourable geopolitical developments, the world is now facing a serious deficit of mineral fertilisers,” he said. “Belarus accounts for approximately 20 percent of global mineral fertiliser production. Therefore, any sanctions or attempts to isolate our country from the world market are counterproductive and have a profoundly negative impact on people’s ability to access food worldwide.”

Lukashenko reiterated Belarus’s readiness to broaden cooperation with the FAO to ensure greater supplies of fertilisers and strengthen food security across the globe.

In response, Qu Dongyu expressed profound appreciation for the Belarusian President’s leadership. He praised the remarkable transformation of Belarus into a successful, stable nation under difficult conditions.

“You have demonstrated an excellent balance between political approach, stability, economic development and social protection,” the FAO chief said, noting that Belarus has risen to upper-middle-income status since gaining independence in the 1990s.

After the talks, Qu Dongyu shared his impressions of the country’s achievements: “Belarus occupies a unique position because it can feed not only itself but other countries as well, making a huge contribution to global food security. This is a position we highly value.”